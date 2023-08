Globe says to defend mobile leadership

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Telecommunications company Globe on Tuesday said it will defend its position as the number one telco in terms of the number of mobile subscribers.

At a virtual media briefing, Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu said, the company has been the leader in mobile for the last 7 years and they will try to defend that position.

He was reacting to an earlier statement made by rival PLDT President and CEO Al Panlilio who said that Smart will narrow down the lead and eventually reclaim the top spot from Globe.

“[Globe] Captured leadership in 2016. It’s now 7 years. We expect to defend that as well in the coming years,” Cu said.

Based on data from the Department of Information and Communication Technology, after the SIM registration, there are now 53.7 million Globe SIMs registered, 52.5 million for Smart, and 7.7 million for DITO.

Cu said Globe is more focus on revenue market share leadership, rather than the number of subscribers. Last December, DICT reported that Globe has 86.7 million SIMs- a reduction of about 30 million SIMs.

But Globe explained that majority of unregistered SIMs are not active SIMs, and has no impact to the revenues of the telco.

“We never expected to register 80 million SIMs,” said Cu. “At the 54 million mark, our revenues were not affected.”

Smart, meanwhile, said it is happy that it has narrowed that gap from Globe from 20 million subscribers last year to 1.2 million after SIM registration. It also noted that it now has 46.1 percent market share now compared to last year’s 39.5 percent market share.

--ANC, 16 August 2023