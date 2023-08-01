More than 113 million SIMs registered as of July 30: NTC

Photo illustration of a SIM card provided by mobile network companies in the Philippines. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- More than 113 million SIMs have been registered as of July 30, the National Telecommunications Commission said.

According to the NTC, 113,969,014 SIM cards have been registered as of July 30, the end of the five-day grace period for SIM card registration.

The NTC noted 53,727,798 of the registered SIMs were from Globe Telecom, while 52,500,870 were from Smart. The remaining 7,740,346 were from DITO Telecommunity.

The SIM card registration period ended on July 25, with unregistered SIMs getting deactivated after that day. But telco subscribers who were unable to meet this deadline were also given a 5-day period lasting until July 30, to apply for reactivation.

No more appeals for reactivation were entertained by July 31.

The government has said that SIM registration will curb text scams, as the identities of people who use SIMs for illegal activities can be traced.