MANILA -- Nine Philippine companies made it to Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch List in 2023.

Forbes said this year's list highlights small companies and startups targeting underserved markets or applying new technologies.

Companies were chosen based on their positive impact on the region or industry, a track record of strong revenue growth or ability to attract funding, promising business models or markets, and a persuasive story.

Here are the Philippine firms listed under Forbes Asia 100 to Watch List:

EDAMAMA

Edamama offers Filipino mothers baby gear, home goods and other lifestyle products. They launched an offline store in March.

KINDRED

Kindred is a women's health clinic where patients can consult with specialists in gynecology, psychological health, and fertility care, and even get vaccinations against sexually transmitted diseases.

KRAVER'S CANTEEN

Kraver's Canteen is a food delivery service that offers its customers over 1,000 meal options, with ingredient transparency and nutrition breakdowns. Clients can also make meal plans up to 12 weeks in advance.



PACKWORKS

Packworks' platform help sari-sari store owners manage their inventory, collect sales data, record their prices, and even connect them with fast-moving consumer goods companies. The fintech platform said it works with over 270,000 businesses.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

PEDDLR

Peddlr helps small businesses create an online storefront. Their point-of-sale application also helps them manage sales and expenses, track inventory, and produce basic accounting reports.

SARISUKI

Through SariSuki's website and app, customers can order fresh produce from local farms. The items are then distributed through Sarisuki’s designated resellers. The startup said it has served more than 800,000 customers.

SHOPPABLE BUSINESS

Shoppable Business aims to help businesses in the Philippines buy branded products by verifying their authenticity. The startup works with over 1,400 suppliers—including brands like Samsung, Adidas and Apple—and over 300 buyer companies.

SPROUT SOLUTIONS

Sprout Solutions has a website and app that supports payroll automation and data-driven analytics for employers, and helps them distribute salary advances for employees.

TANGGAPP

TANGGapp is an online payments startup, that helps customers send money from the United States to the Philippines. Users can sync their phone numbers with their TANGGApp account, allowing them to send and receive money from their other phone contacts.

RELATED STORY: