Cloud kitchen operator Kraver's Canteen is using the metaverse to keep food delivery enticing for consumers as dine-in options start to pick up.

On its website, consumers can order from Kraver's Canteen's lineup of food brands available on its virtual food hall.

In an interview with ANC, co-founder Eric Dee said cloud kitchens should offer more to be able to compete with dine-in restaurants, operations of which have returned to full capacity in areas under the lowest pandemic alert.

"Our belief is that you need to have a unique selling point in the delivery space to compete with brick and mortar spaces, now more crucial than ever," Dee said.

The cloud kitchen experience should also "shift gears" as delivery becomes less and less a necessity due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Kraver's Canteen co-founder Victor Lim said.

"Everyone is going back out. It’s not an opportunity being lost for cloud kitchen, it’s just that we need to shift gears, make it more thoughtful, more a little bit of effort in everything we do," Lim said.

"If a customer will order a delivery, we need to make it worthwhile, equally as good if not better than what we’re getting in the dining space," he added.

Aside from the technical aspect, Kraver's Canteen also utilizes other food delivery innovations such as self-heating containers.