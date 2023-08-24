President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. with Toyota Motor Corporation Japan Chairman Akio Toyoda and Toyota Motor Corporation Philippines Chairman Alfred V. Ty tours the company's plant at the Toyota Special Economic Zone in Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Highway in Santa Rosa, Laguna on August 22, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool



MANILA — Toyota Motor Corp said it would produce the next-generation Tamaraw in its Sta. Rosa plant in Laguna starting in 2024.

During Toyota Motor Philippines' 35th year anniversary celebration, Toyota Motor Corp Chairman Akio Toyoda announced that the new IMV-0 vehicles (innovative international multi-purpose vehicles) would be produced in the country, for the first time ever, with an investment of P4.4 billion.

"We are pleased to say that in 2024, for the first time ever, IMV vehicles such as this next-generation Tamaraw will be produced as CBU (completely built-up) vehicles right here in the Philippines at our Santa Rosa plant," he said.

"This represents an additional investment of Toyota of P4.4 billion so when I say I'm committed to the Philippines, you can count on me to put my money where my mouth is," he added.

The next-generation Tamarraw unveiled by Toyota. Screenshot

Toyoda said the IMV-0 concept was developed while closely observing the needs and lifestyles of potential owners.

He added that the company aims to continue providing economic opportunities for the Philippines and in Asia.

"We want to contribute more to this country more than just cars," he said.

Toyota Motor Philippines also donated 35 brand new vehicles to the government during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's visit at the group's Toyota Special Economic Zone in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.



