Rep. Edcel Lagman speaks on the ABS-CBN franchise renewal during a press conference at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on February 26, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman wrote a letter to House Speaker Martin Romualdez last Aug. 22 expressing concern that the "House investigation" into the investment agreement between TV5 Network Inc. and ABS-CBN Corporation may result in the "derogation of press freedom and free speech."

The deal allows ABS-CBN Corp. to acquire 6,459,393 primary (new) common shares in TV5 representing 34.99 percent of the total voting and outstanding capital stock of TV5 for P2.16 billion.

On Wednesday, ABS-CBN and TV5 said they have agreed to a "pause" in their closing preparations amid the inquiry.

Lagman clarified that the deal is not a merger, where one entity absorbs another or two entities fuse to form a new one.

"TV5 and ABS-CBN remain separate and independent juridical entities… ABS-CBN does not acquire control of TV5," Lagman said.

The lawmaker also asserted that TV5 did not violate its franchise, because there is no sale, lease, transfer, or grant of the usufruct or assignment of TV5’s franchise to ABS-CBN.

He added that there is no merger or transfer of controlling interest in TV5, and that the transaction between the two companies is "exempt from the compulsory notification and approval of the Philippine Competition Commission."

"The transaction of P4.45 billion is less than the transaction value threshold of P50 billion under the “Bayanihan to Recover as One Act” or RA No.11494," Lagman said.

He called Memorandum Order 003-06-2022 of the National Telecommunications Commission "constitutionally infirm, arbitrary, and vague."

"There is no rhyme nor reason to disqualify an entity from contracting simply because it has 'outstanding obligations' to the government," Lagman said.

"The NTC Memorandum is a usurpation of legislative power. It adds and imposes a restriction on a franchisee like TV5, which is not in its legislative franchise," he added.

"The NTC Memorandum is arbitrary because it discriminates against entities, which have “outstanding obligations to the national and local governments”. It is also akin to class legislation, which infringes on the constitution."

He noted that the NTC memorandum lacks the requisite standard for determining what is the nature, extent, and status of the so-called "outstanding obligations."

Lagman said the transaction between TV5 and ABS-CBN enhances fair competition in the television and broadcast industry.

"Without a franchise, ABS-CBN ceased to be a major player in the industry. TV5 has not achieved major player status. One television network presently dominates the industry. With the recent infusion of ABS-CBN investment in TV5, the playing field approximates leveling," he said.

"Health competition will ensue as networks would compete for revenues and viewership. Competition also improves quality of shows, news coverage, commentary, and entertainment. Not even the current dominant network expresses opposition to the transaction," Lagman added.

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with that arrangement. What is definitely errant is when authorities trample on the freedom of expression and of the press," he told the speaker.

