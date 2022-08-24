MANILA - ABS-CBN Corp and TV5 have decided to put on hold the planned investment deal to address issues raised by several lawmakers and the National Telecommunications Commission.

Both public firms ABS-CBN and PLDT Inc earlier disclosed to the Philippine Stock Exchange ABS-CBN's planned 35 percent acquisition in PLDT subsidiary MediaQuest, which owns TV5.

ABS-CBN Corp plans to acquire 6,459,393 primary common shares in TV5 representing 34.99 percent of the total voting and outstanding capital stock of TV5 for P2.16 billion.

"To address the issues which have been raised by certain legislators and the National Telecommunications Commission on the proposed investment by ABS-CBN for a minority interest in TV5, ABS-CBN and TV5 have agreed to a pause in their closing preparations," the Lopez-led company said.

"The pause will give the space for both media organizations to respond to the issues, and accommodate any relevant changes to the terms," it added.

The ABS-CBN - TV5 agreement was expected to be completed within this month, subject to "fulfillment of certain closing conditions."

Both ABS-CBN and TV5 agreed that the deal will have a favorable impact on Philippine media.

