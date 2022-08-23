MANILA - SM City Marikina on Tuesday said it was waiving overnight parking charges as severe tropical storm Florita barrels across Luzon.

In a Facebook post, the mall said it was also offering shelter to customers and nearby residents affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding. ​

"Free WiFi, charging stations and a help desk is ready to serve everyone. ​Overnight parking charges will be waived in SM City Marikina today, August 23, 2022," the mall said.

Florita was in the vicinity of Kabugao, Apayao, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers near the center and up to 125 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila, Isabela, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, PAGASA added.