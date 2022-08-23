This PAGASA image shows the location of severe tropical storm Florita at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

MANILA — Severe tropical storm Florita slightly weakened on Tuesday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said as it retained tropical cyclone warning signals in dozens of areas.

Florita was in the vicinity of Kabugao, Apayao, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers near the center and up to 125 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

The weather agency said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains would be experienced Tuesday over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan.

Expect moderate to heavy rains over Metro Manila, Isabela, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, PAGASA added.

Floods and landslides are possible under these conditions, it warned.

PAGASA raised tropical cyclone warning signal no. 3 in the following areas, where 121 to 170 kph winds could damage nipa and cogon houses, knock down power and communication, and uproot trees:

Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Southern portion of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is., Fuga Is., Dalupiri Is.)

Mainland Cagayan

Storm signal 2 was hoisted over the following areas, where 61 to 120 kph winds may be expected in at least 24 hours, said PAGASA.

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Kalinga

Abra

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Babuyan Islands

PAGASA said storm signal 1 is in effect in the following areas.

La Union

Eastern portion of Pangasinan (Umingan, San Fabian, Sison, Pozorrubio, San Jacinto, Laoac, Binalonan, San Manuel, Asingan, Tayug, Santa Maria, San Quintin, Natividad, San Nicolas)

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan)

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag)

In the next 24 hours, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat would also stir rains over Western Visayas and Mimaropa.

By Wednesday, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced over Ilocos Region, Benguet, and Abra, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains will hit Zambales, Bataan, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, PAGASA said.

Florita on Tuesday spawned flooding in several areas, forced the suspension of some classes and government work, and prompted evacuations.

Moving northwestward at 20 kph, Florita is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.