Marcos OKs Mindoro-Palawan power interconnection

Solar panels appear on rooftops of houses at a village in Barangay Buluang, Busuanga, in Palawan on November 29, 2022, as ACCIONA, a Spanish sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy conglomerate, launches its Lights at Home Project that will install residential photovoltaic systems in off-grid homes. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has approved the inter-island connection of Palawan and Mindoro islands, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Palace briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez said the President made the decision during a sectoral meeting earlier in the Palace, where concerns on missionary electrification were discussed.

“In addition, there are 125 standalone islands served by small power utilities groups. For these, the President ordered the exploration of renewable energy sources not just limited to solar energy but other green technologies as well,” Oseña-Paez said in a briefing.

“He ordered for all new renewable energy sources to be more holistic and outlook, to look beyond supplying power to households and to support the growth of industries in the countryside," she added.

Marcos Jr in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) vowed to “spare no effort to achieve full household electrification” in the country by the end of his term in 2028.

— Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News