More buses with left side doors to be deployed along EDSA: DOTr

MANILA - More buses with doors on its left side will be deployed along EDSA, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Friday.



Three bus units of HM Transport Inc with both left and right side passenger doors are now operational, with 7 more to be deployed next month. RRCG Transport will also add "left-entry" buses next week, the DOTr said in a statement.

“These bus units will better accommodate commuters who will now be using the new loading and unloading bus stops located in the innermost lane of EDSA. Aside from the installation of canopies and lighting fences, we have also placed concrete barriers and steel separators on EDSA’s median lanes to ensure utmost safety and comfort,” said DOTr Assistant Secretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Steve Pastor.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority earlier proposed confining buses to the 2 left-most lanes of EDSA to control passenger lines and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It also pitched for buses to have doors on the left side to avoid accidents.



The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said it has so far opened 31 traditional city bus routes in Metro Manila which is now under the looser general community quarantine.



Commuters are required to wear face masks and face shields at all times, it said.