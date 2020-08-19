Philippine Airlines expands domestic flights offering

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said Wednesday it would expand domestic flight offerings in the coming days after Metro Manila was placed back to general community quarantine.

As of Aug. 19, the flag carrier operates 15 percent of its total daily flight capacity or 50 flights out of the usual 280 to 300 flights per day, spokesperson Cielo Villaluna told Teleradyo.

"Since we are on GCQ, sa araw na ito meron nang flights (we have flights)… Before Aug. 19 we already anticipated the declaration that’s why we opened this destination but again, only for essential travelers," Villaluna said.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday downgraded the quarantine restrictions in the National Capital Region, lifting the suspension of public transport including air travel.

Available flights on Aug. 19:

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS:

PR102 (19Aug) Manila - Los Angeles

PR104 (19Aug) Manila - San Francisco

PR119 (19Aug) Manila - Toronto

PR211 (19Aug) Manila - Sydney

PR422 (19Aug) Manila - Haneda

PR438 (19Aug) Manila - Nagoya

PR507 (19Aug) Manila - Singapore

PR684 (19Aug) Manila - Doha

PR890 (19Aug) Manila - Taipei

PR655 (18Aug) Riyadh - (19Aug) Manila

PR659 (18Aug) Dubai - (19Aug) - Manila

PR8655 (18Aug) Riyadh - (19Aug) Manila

PR421 (19Aug) Haneda - Manila

PR508 (19Aug) Singapore - Manila

PR437 (19Aug) Nagoya - Manila

PR891 (19Aug) Taipei - Manila

PR212 (19Aug) Sydney - (20Aug) Manila

PR655 (19Aug) Riyadh - (20Aug) Manila

PR685 (19Aug) Doha - (20Aug) Manila

PR103 (19Aug) Los Angeles - (21Aug) Manila

PR105 (19Aug) San Francisco-(21Aug) Manila

DOMESTIC FLIGHTS:

PR1859/1860 Manila - Cebu - Manila

PR1849/1850 Manila - Cebu - Manila

2P2141/2142 Manila Iloilo Manila

2P2313/2314 Cebu - CDO - Cebu

2P2521/2522 Manila - CDO - Manila

2P2561/2562 Manila - Dipolog - Manila

2P2785/2786 Manila - PPS - Manila

2P2886/2887 Manila - Ozamiz - Manila

2P2934/2935 Manila - Butuan - Manila

2P2985/2986 Manila - Tacloban - Manila

*2P4529/6530 Manila - CDO - Manila

*2P4205/4206 Manila - San Jose - Manila

(*sweepers)



On Aug. 20, there will be flights between Manila to Cotabato, Davao, General Santos, Pagadian and Zamboanga, PAL said.

On Aug. 21, flights between Manila to Catarman, Dumaguete and Kalibo will be available while flights between Manila to Roxas and Bacolod will resume on Aug. 24, Villaluna said.

PAL, however, reminded the public that the said flights were still for essential travelers including locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and authorized person outside of residence (APORs).