Philippine Airlines expands domestic flights offering

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said Wednesday it would expand domestic flight offerings in the coming days after Metro Manila was placed back to general community quarantine.
As of Aug. 19, the flag carrier operates 15 percent of its total daily flight capacity or 50 flights out of the usual 280 to 300 flights per day, spokesperson Cielo Villaluna told Teleradyo.
"Since we are on GCQ, sa araw na ito meron nang flights (we have flights)… Before Aug. 19 we already anticipated the declaration that’s why we opened this destination but again, only for essential travelers," Villaluna said.
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday downgraded the quarantine restrictions in the National Capital Region, lifting the suspension of public transport including air travel.
Available flights on Aug. 19:
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS:
- PR102 (19Aug) Manila - Los Angeles
- PR104 (19Aug) Manila - San Francisco
- PR119 (19Aug) Manila - Toronto
- PR211 (19Aug) Manila - Sydney
- PR422 (19Aug) Manila - Haneda
- PR438 (19Aug) Manila - Nagoya
- PR507 (19Aug) Manila - Singapore
- PR684 (19Aug) Manila - Doha
- PR890 (19Aug) Manila - Taipei
- PR655 (18Aug) Riyadh - (19Aug) Manila
- PR659 (18Aug) Dubai - (19Aug) - Manila
- PR8655 (18Aug) Riyadh - (19Aug) Manila
- PR421 (19Aug) Haneda - Manila
- PR508 (19Aug) Singapore - Manila
- PR437 (19Aug) Nagoya - Manila
- PR891 (19Aug) Taipei - Manila
- PR212 (19Aug) Sydney - (20Aug) Manila
- PR655 (19Aug) Riyadh - (20Aug) Manila
- PR685 (19Aug) Doha - (20Aug) Manila
- PR103 (19Aug) Los Angeles - (21Aug) Manila
- PR105 (19Aug) San Francisco-(21Aug) Manila
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS:
- PR1859/1860 Manila - Cebu - Manila
- PR1849/1850 Manila - Cebu - Manila
- 2P2141/2142 Manila Iloilo Manila
- 2P2313/2314 Cebu - CDO - Cebu
- 2P2521/2522 Manila - CDO - Manila
- 2P2561/2562 Manila - Dipolog - Manila
- 2P2785/2786 Manila - PPS - Manila
- 2P2886/2887 Manila - Ozamiz - Manila
- 2P2934/2935 Manila - Butuan - Manila
- 2P2985/2986 Manila - Tacloban - Manila
- *2P4529/6530 Manila - CDO - Manila
- *2P4205/4206 Manila - San Jose - Manila
(*sweepers)
On Aug. 20, there will be flights between Manila to Cotabato, Davao, General Santos, Pagadian and Zamboanga, PAL said.
On Aug. 21, flights between Manila to Catarman, Dumaguete and Kalibo will be available while flights between Manila to Roxas and Bacolod will resume on Aug. 24, Villaluna said.
PAL, however, reminded the public that the said flights were still for essential travelers including locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and authorized person outside of residence (APORs).
