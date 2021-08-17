MANILA - Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc said Tuesday it is on track to open its new store in Singapore's Lucky Plaza shopping center this October.

The new outlet will be the first Singapore store under Shakey's' management, it said in a statement.

Lucky Plaza is a known hub for Filipinos working and living in Singapore.

“We are looking forward to opening our doors in October. Store construction is well underway, drumming up further excitement and anticipation among both locals and the Filipino community alike,” Brenrich director Wong Ban Ming said.

Singapore was chosen as it is at the "forefront" of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic with at least 65 percent of its population fully vaccinated, the company said.

Its menu will include Shakey’s Special, Manager’s Choice, and Friday’s Special in its signature thin-crust style, the company said. Mojos and chicken will also be available, it added.

The restaurant will add "new flavor" to Singapore's "rich dining landscape," Shakey's Pizza president and CEO Vicente Gregorio said.

“We are always on the lookout for opportunities that would bring our brands closer to more guests. International expansion is an exciting new frontier, and we are glad for our franchisee partner, Brenrich, for reopening the Singapore market for us," Gregorio said.

Shakey's said it is set to open more stores this year.

The restaurant operator said it currently has 3 international stores.

