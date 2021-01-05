Shakey's to open first store in Singapore, to target expat Pinoys

MANILA - Shakey’s will open its first branch in Singapore in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2021, the company said Tuesday.

The pizza restaurant chain will have its first Singapore store in Lucky Plaza mall, along Orchard Road, following a seven-year deal with Singapore’s Brenrich Pte Ltd, Shakey's said.

“We are thrilled to restart our international franchise journey in Singapore, which is at the forefront of global recovery, and we are fortunate to have Brenrich as our franchisee partner in the Lion City, given their rich experience in the restaurant industry,” said Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures (PIZZA) president and CEO Vicente Gregorio.

Brenrich, the franchisee of the pizza chain, said they expect the restaurant to attract Filipinos living in Singapore.

“We are certain that many locals, and especially the overseas Filipinos, miss Shakey’s, and this will bring back a sense of nostalgia,” said Brenrich director Wong Ban Ming.

“The primary target market initially will be Filipinos living in the city-state. But the Lucky Plaza outlet is also seen to attract Singaporeans, as it is located along a busy business district,” said Jose Arnold Alvero, PIZZA Vice President for international operations and franchising.

The restaurant will offer Shakey’s entire menu, including its thin-crust pizzas and chicken and mojos, although some items will be tweaked to comply with halal standards in consideration of Singapore’s large Muslim population, the company said.

Shakey’s said it currently has three stores abroad and 242 stores across the Philippines.