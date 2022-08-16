Commuters line up to take the EDSA Bus Carousel at the Main Avenue station Cubao, Quezon City on April 13, 2022.George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A total of P1.4 billion has been released to fund the extended Libreng Sakay at the EDSA Busway, the Department of Budget and Management said Tuesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr earlier extended the free rides for the EDSA Busway system until Dec. 31, 2022 to support the mobility requirements of students and the labor force.

In a statement, the DBM said the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) was released on Aug. 9.

"Ito pong paglagak natin ng additional funds ay suporta natin sa hangad ni President Marcos na i-extend and programang Libreng Sakay ng Department of Transportation at ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board hanggang Disyembre," Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

(This funding is to support the goal of President Marcos to extend the free ride program of the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board until December)

"Malaking tulong at ginhawa po ang Libreng Sakay sa bulsa ng mga commuter, lalo na para sa mga estudyante at mga kabilang sa labor force. This will support up to 50-million ridership from September 1 until December 31," she added.

(The free ride program offers convenience and savings to commuters especially students and workers)

The free ride program was supposed to end last July 31. At least 50 million riders will benefit from the extension from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, the DBM said.

