Commuters endure long lines at EDSA bus carousel amid rush hour

Commuters said although the EDSA bus carousel saves them money as it continues to offer free rides, it wastes their time.

Commuters on Monday afternoon again endured standing in long lines in several bus stations along EDSA amid rush hour just to get home.

At about 5 p.m, long queues of commuters were seen along Buendia, Cubao and Guadalupe stations.

The queue in Buendia and Cubao stations snaked from the streets to the overpass while commuters in Guadalupe station stretched for several meters.

According to Ritchell Tyros, while the free ride is appreciated, it forces her to spend extra hours on the road.

"Minsan abot one and a half hours po. Minsan uwian mag umpisa pila mga 5 p.m. tapos makakaskay na minsan mga 10 lalo na pag Sabado," she said.

Tyros added she has the same experience when headed to work in the morning.

"Lalo na nga rin po sa PITX tuwing umaga naman ung pila Napakahaba," she shared.

The "Libreng Sakay," or free ride program at the EDSA Busway Carousel will last until July 31.

