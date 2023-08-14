(L-R) House Speaker Martin Romualdez, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Chairman Alejandro H. Tengko during the government owned corporation’s 40th anniversary celebration on July 11, 2023 at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The head of the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) on Monday said it came up with its new logo to quell fraudulent transactions.

A group of progressive lawmakers earlier asked the House of Representatives to investigate the gaming body for its decision to spend P3.036 million for a new logo that was heavily criticized online.

Citing information form PAGCOR's security group, PAGCOR chairman and chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco said "close to a thousand fake licenses" are being used to operate illegally all over the world, including the Philippines.

"We decided to change the logo immediately to be able to counter such," he said.

Tengco also sought to justify the price tag for the logo by cities the responsibilities of the firm that won the contract.

"We have to rebrand. When you rebrand, that means 'di lang po yung logo specifically ang gagawin (its not just the logo that will be changed)," he said.

The graphic designer has "to make sure that the implementation of the use of the said logo will be properly done," Tengco said.

This includes changing the logo on Pagcor's calling cards, stationeries, envelopes and all its 45 properties nationwide, he continued.

"Halos two times a week nakikipugnayan po siya sa iba't ibang department para sa gamit ng logo na yun at papaano nang i-implement," the official said.

"Meron din pong issue yan sa kulay. Sisiguraduhin po na ang color palette maayos po dahil pag sinabi niyo pong blue lamang, meron pong light blue, meron pong baby blue, meron pong midnight blue. Gayun din po yung kulay na pula," he continued.

(Almost twice a week, the designer goes to different departments to show them how to properly use the logo There are also issues with the color. We have to be meticulous about how we use the color palette--we have light blue, baby blue, midnight blue. Same goes with red.)

PRIVATIZING CASINOS

Meanwhile, Tengco also said he wanted to privatize the 45 casinos owned by PAGCOR by mid-2025.

"My goal is to increase the value of what we will privatize," he told lawmakers.

"Ang PAGCOR should purely be a regulator and not an operator at the same time," he stressed.

Tengco said this should earn government some P60 to 80 billion, since their casinos are only leasing space and do not own property. This is less than P250 billion initially estimated by the Department of Finance.

