President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and first lady Liza Araneta Marcos looks at the new logo of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) with House Speaker Martin Romualdez and PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro H. Tengko during the government owned corporation’s 40th anniversary celebration on July 11, 2023 at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Makabayan bloc has asked the House of Representatives to investigate the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) over its decision to change its logo, claiming it was a "waste of funds."

ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas and Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel on Thursday filed House Resolution 1120 asking the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability to hold an investigation.

The bloc cited the contract for the procurement of new logo design worth P3.036 million.

PrintPlus Graphic Services won the bid.

"Controlling inflation, increasing the pay of workers, creating more jobs and reducing poverty still remain the most urgent national concerns of the Filipino people, yet Pagcor deemed it necessary to spend P3.036 million of taxpayer’s money to replace its logo," the Makabayanbloc said.

They also cited the flak the new logo drew online.

"Netizens have noted the output’s similarities to the logos of a noodles brand and petroleum company, and that the new P3.036-million logo looks like something done by a Grade 1 pupil or a Kindergartner," they said.

Castro emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the matter.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to possible anomalies in government procurement processes. It is our duty to ensure that public funds are used judiciously and responsibly," she said.

"Lubog na nga ang Pillpinas sa utang... tapos nagsasayang ng pera sa ganito," Castro added.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Pagcor for comment.