Poe asks: Did new Pagcor logo undergo proper bidding?

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and first lady Liza Araneta Marcos looks at the new logo of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) with House Speaker Martin Romualdez and PAGCOR Chairman Alejandro H. Tengko during the government owned corporation’s 40th anniversary celebration on July 11, 2023 at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Senator Grace Poe wants to know if the new logo adopted by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), which is now getting various reactions from the public, underwent proper bidding.

The logo, which is worth P3 million, is being likened by many netizens to the logo of petroleum company Petron, e-sabong and others.

While taking note that “equal business opportunity” must be given to all, Poe stressed that what is more important is that entity that was contracted by PAGCOR is properly registered and is an active taxpayer.

“Because it’s (PAGCOR) a government agency, it should have [undergone] the proper bidding process. Ganyan ba talaga kamahal para gumawa ng bagong logo? Saan ba pwedeng mapunta ang P3 million na yun... Ano ba yung bidding? Sino ba yung nakisali dyan? I think, parang gawin lang yan sa computer, hindi ba?” Poe noted.

A P3 million fund, according to Poe, is usually equivalent to an expensive painting or a very talented artist that could draw the new PAGCOR design.

“Kung naka-comply naman sila (sa government requirements) kahit saan pa sila nakatira basta may kakayanan sila, pero, hay, three million (pesos) talaga eh... para sa rights ng ganyan (design ng logo)? Eh minsan nga kapag kukuha ka ng artist para mag-compose ng kanta para sa 'yo, hindi naman ganun kamahal din, although depende sa artist na kukunin mo. But again, I believe in paying an artist a premium,” the senator added.

And during this period where resources are scarce, the best attitude for the government she said, is to prudently spend its fund.

“When it comes to government projects with limited resources, it can be allocated to projects that are most important, eh baka, pwedeng magtipid-tipid tayo ng konti. Yung bidding lang gusto kong malaman,” Poe said.