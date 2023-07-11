Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News



PAGCOR unveils new logo

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday urged the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to remain "socially impactful," as it noted the regulator's projects for social services.

During his speech at the 40th anniversary of the country's main gaming regulator, Marcos took note of PAGCOR's impact to society, citing school building projects, feeding program activities, and other projects in the education sectors.

The President also lauded PAGCOR's efforts in public service through the creation of social civic centers "that serve as gateways to government services."

"Within these hubs, the marginalized are heard and the disheartened are given solace providing a new place and meaning to public service," said Marcos Jr.

"It is my hope that this anniversary will inspire you to continue setting new standards and keep being at the forefront of an industry that is not only financial successful but also socially impactful and most importantly socially relevant," he said.

Aside from this, Marcos Jr said PAGCOR's 40th anniversary should serve as a "call to the future" where it would be the main entity in leading and reshaping the gaming landscape, committed to fighting illicit activities.

"You are among those who brought help to the most sewing seed of hope and recovery amidst the darkest of hours. Certainly PAGCOR has made an indelible mark in our society with its undeniable contribution to nation building," he said.

Marcos' statement came after the recent discovery of 2,700 foreign workers and local contacts during the sweep at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) center in Las Piñas.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros had said POGOs have become "legal cover" for "scam hubs" in the country as she called out PAGCOR for it's alleged failure to prevent the new "modus."

PAGCOR ENDEAVORS

During the event, PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said its total dividends remittances already reached P64 billion since 2011. Contributions to nation building, meanwhile, already amounted to P607 billion.

In a statement, PAGCOR said it would donate 250 units of patient transport vehicles to various localities in coordination with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Aside from this, the gaming regulator said it would lead the establishment of a multi-specialty medical center in Clark, Pampanga that patients from Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Metro Manila could use.

This will feature a heart center, kidney and cancer center, and a children's hospital.

"This project is intended to alleviate the plight of the Filipinos by bringing quality healthcare closer to people living outside Metro Manila," read the statement.

"The agency will likewise be launching the 'Bawat Buhay Mahalaga Serbisyo Caravan' — an all-encompassing endeavor focused on the distribution of educational, medical and financial assistance, among others, to various local government units and their citizens," the statement added.

The country's main regulator also launched its new logo, which integrates the element of fire "associated with energy, inspiration, passion, and transformation."