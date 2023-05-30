Hontiveros calls out Pagcor, says POGOs now a 'legal cover' for scam hubs



MANILA -- Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday said Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) have become "legal cover" for "scam hubs" in the country as she called out the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) for alleged failure to prevent the new "modus."

During the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality hearing on the alleged human trafficking and cyber fraud operations in Clark, Hontiveros said that "scam hubs hide under the licenses of POGOs."

"This actually validates what was said by our expert resource person, Dr. Alvin Camba, that POGOs provide a 'legal layer' to these hubs and the operations of these hubs remain beyond regulatory scrutiny," said Hontiveros, panel chairperson.

The Senate panel was investigating the cryptocurrency scam and human trafficking operation in Sun Valley Hub Corp. in Clark, Pampanga, where at least 1,100 foreign nationals were rescued last May 5.

Hontiveros said the scam was operated by a company called Colorful and Leap Group, a sublessee of CGC Technologies, Inc., a POGO company licensed by Pagcor.

“It is appalling that this fraudulent cryptocurrency corporation, which has trafficked thousands of foreign nationals into the country to work as scammers, has been operating under a legal POGO... Ano ang ginagawa ng Pagcor? Hindi naman pwede na pag-nagapruba sila, hindi na nila babantayan," Hontiveros said.

During the hearing, Hontiveros found out that Pagcor only inspects POGO hubs once a week.

The senator said POGO companies have informers inside Pagcor that would notify them about upcoming inspections.

"Wow meron talagang modus operandi ang nangyayari. May tipster sa loob ng Pagcor na nag-ti-tipoff sa kompanya, at magpapatugtog sila ng Chinese song, yun yung cue nila na magtago yung half ng empleyado nila para hindi sila mag-iingay," Hontiveros said during a press briefing after the hearing.



The senator also agreed to suggestions that a separate probe be conducted on Pagcor.

During the same hearing, the Department of Justice's Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (DOJ-IACAT) said out of the 1,134 foreign nationals rescued, 150 have been repatriated and 140 are set for repatriation this week.

The government aims to repatriate the trafficked foreign nationals in the next 2 to 3 months.

The DOJ-IACAT also reported that 10 foreign nationals (1 Malaysian,

2 Indonesian, 7 Chinese) allegedly involved in the Clark scam hub have been charged with violating the Anti Trafficking in Persons Act, Cybercrime Prevention Act, as well as for serious illegal detention.

Hontiveros then reiterated her call to ban POGOs in the country.

"Yung aming assertion ay bukod sa kakarampot na economic contribution, bukod sa napakaraming socia cost na sinisingil sa ating lipunan, sila rin pala ay nagbibigay ng legal cover sa mga kriminal na ito," she said.

“If POGOs are allowed to continue business as usual, the crypto scam and human trafficking operations will also grow at a frightening rate our government will never be able to overtake," Hontiveros added.

