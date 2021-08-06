BSP says banking services to continue during Metro Manila ECQ

MANILA - The central bank said banking services will continue despite the imposition of an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila beginning Friday.

Banks should adopt necessary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring services remain uninterrupted during the hard lockdown, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement.

"The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will closely coordinate with the banking industry to ensure continuous delivery of banking services during the enhanced community quarantine from 06 to 20 August 2021," the central bank said.

Meanwhile, the central bank's head office in Manila and its security plant complex in Quezon City will continue to operate with a skeleton workforce for "mission-critical" departments and support units but with shortened work hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., it said.

Several banks have also announced shortened work hours in areas under ECQ to comply with health restrictions as well as the curfew hours set by local government units.

The country's coronavirus task force decided to implement another round of lockdown to mitigate the spread of the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

