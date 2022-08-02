Damaged structures and debris are seen in Bangued, Abra on July 28, 2022, a day after an earthquake hit various parts of Luzon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Tuesday said its station offering free calls, charging and WiFi in quake-hit Bangued Abra has resumed operations.

The Ayala-led telco said the booth lets quake survivors place calls to loved ones for free, access reliable WiFi connectivity, and charge their phones. It will remain open until Aug. 5, Globe said.

Evacuees in Abra were also given prepaid loads, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The company said it also delivered relief packs in some of the worst-affected quake-hit areas in North Luzon.

"In partnership with Purego, the online grocery app venture of Globe and Puregold, Globe brought food packs and hygiene kits to Bangued in Abra and Vigan, Ilocos Sur to support residents in their day-to-day needs," Globe said.

The relief packs contained food and hygiene items.

Globe's telehealth unit KonsultaMD is also offering free consultations to quake survivors until Aug. 31.

