A Smart free call station located in Ilocos Sur. Handout

MANILA - PLDT Inc and its wireless unit Smart Communications said a free call station has been installed in quake-hit Abra and Vigan to assist residents in their communication needs.

More free call stations in some areas in Ilocos Sur, Benguet and other affected communities have been made available on Thursday, the telco said in a statement.

“The services of PLDT and Smart remain operational in the areas affected by the recent magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit Abra,” PLDT and Smart First Vice-President and Group Head of Corporate Communications Cathy Yang said.

Yang said customers in North and Central Luzon may experience service interruptions due to commercial power failure.

Seismologists earlier reported that a 7 magnitude earthquake hit a town in Abra. Its tremors were felt in most parts of Luzon including Metro Manila.

Several structures near the epicenter were damaged while the National Grid Corp of the Philippines reported power "tripping" which caused outages in select areas.

Globe had also said it has set up a free communications center in Abra to assist residents.

RELATED VIDEO: