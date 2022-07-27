MANILA — Power transmission in Luzon is normal despite the magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Abra province but there were several areas that suffered from power interruptions, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said Wednesday.

"The Luzon Grid remains intact, but we monitored a rise in frequency, which indicates load tripping," the NGCP said in an advisory.

NGCP: Power transmission services of NGCP remain normal despite the 7.3 magnitude earthquake which occurred in Lagangilang, Abra at 8:43AM today, 27 July 2022.

The Luzon Grid remains intact, but we monitored a rise in frequency, which indicates load tripping. pic.twitter.com/WpB0jkd5Jb — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) July 27, 2022

In a separate advisory, the NGCP said it is currently implementing restoration works for Bacnotan-Bulala 69kV line in La Union which tripped following the earthquake.

"The earthquake caused power interruptions affecting the franchise area of LUELCO," the NGCP said.

Power outages were also experienced in parts of Pangasinan, Benguet, Tarlac, and Abra "but affected lines were immediately restored," it added.

"Lines and facilities serving the National Capital Region are normal and intact," the NGCP said.

NGCP: We are currently implementing restoration works for the remaining Bacnotan-Bulala 69kV line in La Union following the 7.3-magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake caused power interruptions affecting the franchise area of LUELCO & parts of Pangasinan, Benguet, Tarlac & Abra. pic.twitter.com/B0yoUWrkqL — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) July 27, 2022

Seismologists said a 7.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Lagangilang in Abra early Wednesday, but it was later downgraded to 7 magnitude.

Train lines in Metro Manila were also temporarily suspended to give way to safety checks. The MRT-3 and LRT-1 have resumed operations.

RELATED VIDEO: