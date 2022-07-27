Globe, with help from the local government of Bangued deployed a free call, charging and WiFi station in severely-hit Bangued, Abra in the aftermath of the powerful quake that struck Luzon early Wednesday. Handout

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Wednesday said it has deployed a station offering free calls, charging and WiFi in Abra to assist residents in areas hit by the magnitude 7 earthquake.

The station was set up at the Bangued Plaza in Abra, near Lagangilang town, the epicenter of the earthquake.

"Affected residents may place free calls to loved ones and charge their mobile phones at Globe’s free call, charging and connectivity station, which was established in collaboration with the local government of Bangued," Globe said.

The service will be available for at least 3 days, it said.

Globe said its service remains stable as the quake had no impact on its network infrastructure. Despite power outages, commercial power is available in critical Globe sites, it said.

“Our technical teams immediately assessed our network and we found no damage on our infrastructure. Our network is stable. Customers, emergency workers and local authorities in quake-hit areas may expect reliable connectivity, which is crucial in addressing urgent concerns in the aftermath of this powerful temblor,” Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto said.

Meanwhile, some Globe stores in Vigan and Candon in Ilocos Sur, San Fernando in La Union, and the Globe Easy Hub in Laoag were temporarily closed for the safety of its employees.

