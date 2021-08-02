Jollibee opens 2 new stores in California

A cowboy on a horse getting his Jollibee order via drive-through at the new Hawthorne Boulevard branch. JFC/Handout

'On track' to reach 500 outlets in North America in next 7 years

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said Monday it opened 2 new stores in California as part of its "accelerated growth plan" in North America.

It opened Jollibee stores in Bakersfield and in Torrance, JFC said in a statement.

Jollibee Bakersfield is located at 5520 Stockdale Highway while the Torrance store is at 20100 Hawthorne Boulevard, the country's largest restaurant operator said.

"We are excited to bring our delicious menu offerings to our loyal fans and curious new customers who live, work and play in these cities. California is where we first opened our doors in America more than 2 decades ago, and we look forward to continue building our presence in this beautiful region," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, president of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands.

JFC said it opened its first Jollibee US store in Daly City in 1998.

JFC said it is "on track" to reach 500 restaurants throughout North America in the next 5 to 7 years.

The Jollibee Group aims to become among the top 5 restaurant operators in the world. Currently, it operates in 33 countries with a network of 5,400 stores.

