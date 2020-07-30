URC roving mart brings food, household essentials to Metro Manila barangays

URC's roving mart visits barangays in Metro Manila to bring food and beverage items to communities. Handout

MANILA - Universal Robina Corp on Thursday said it would bring its roving store to more communities to assist Filipinos during the coronavirus pandemic.

URCommunity Mart food truck makes essential goods available to consumers in their communities, the food manufacturing company said in a statement.

Consumers can purchase bundle packs of household essentials, such as coffee, crackers, snacks, chocolate bars and beverages, URC said. Buyers can save up to P75 when purchasing bundles, it added.

"In spite of the limitations of the times, Universal Robina Corporation (URC) continues to reach out to communities in different and safest ways possible," the statement said.

The roving mart started visiting barangays in Manila, Quezon City, Pasig and Marikina in June, URC said, as the project will continue roving until September.

The roving mart will visit barangays in Quezon City Districts 1 and 2 from 7 a.m. to 4p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, in areas including Masambong and Commonwealth and in Culiat and Holy Spirit on Sunday, Aug. 2.

URC is a food and beverage manufacturing company with brands such as C2, Great Taste, Chippy and Jack 'n Jill, among others.

Supermarkets are among those permitted to operate during the COVID-19 lockdown.