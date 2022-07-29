GSIS offers calamity loan for quake victims in Abra

Damaged structures and debris are seen in Bangued, Abra on July 28, 2022, a day after an earthquake hit various parts of Luzon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



The Government Service Insurance System is offering calamity loans for members affected by the earthquake in Luzon.

The calamity loan can be availed by members in areas where a state of calamity has been declared — this time, in Abra.

In his first news conference as president and general manager, GSIS PGM Wick Veloso said there are more than 5,700 GSIS members and more than 2000 pensioners based in Abra.

Members can avail of loans for up to P40,000, payable in 3 years with 6% interest.

GSIS members availing of a loan for the first time can avail of up to P20,000, while those with existing loans will have a P40,000 cap so they can still avail of a net of P20,000.

Members from affected areas that are not under a state of calamity can utilize the multipurpose loan, with a limit of P5 million pesos, depending on a member's contribution.

Veloso assured members that they don't need to physically show up at GSIS offices to process their loans as these can be done using digital technology.

But those who would want to prefer physical transactions may do so in kiosks that will be stationed in various areas of northern Luzon affected by the quake.

GSIS said the emergency loan only takes a day to three days before it is e-credited to one's account.

Veloso also said they already checked their building's safety after the magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

Even their data is backed up at a site in the Visayas to make sure they can survive "the big one" once it happens.

GSIS also encouraged its members to apply for their GSIS educational subsidy program.

They will be giving P10,000 to 10,000 grantees who are children of GSIS members as part of their corporate social responsibility.

