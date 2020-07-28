Seniors aged 60 to 64 can now file retirement claims online: SSS

An elderly man talks to an SSS teller at the Social Security System (SSS) main office in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Social Security System said Tuesday senior members aged 60 to 64 separated from work may now file their retirement claim applications online.

Retirement claims can be filed at the My.SSS web portal at www.sss.gov.ph, the state-run pension fund said. Members must be registered and must have an enrolled disbursement account with the Bank Enrollment Module, it said.

"Our goal through this initiative, along with other digital transformation efforts of the SSS, is to improve the delivery of our services to our stakeholders by making them more accessible through the use of technology. Moreover, we see digital technology as an essential tool during and beyond this COVID-19 pandemic," SSS president and CEO Aurora C. Ignacio said.

To qualify for online submission, members must have:

- At least 120 monthly contributions before the semester of the month of submission for monthly pension

- At least one monthly contribution for lump sum benefit

- SSS number that is not canceled

- No outstanding stock investment, privatization, educational or vocational technology loan balance

- Has no dependent child/children

- Not an underground/surface mineworkers or racehorse jockey

- And is not a self-employed member below 65 years old

Those who are not qualified for online application may set an appointment in any branch of their choice, the SSS said.