Prices of school supplies up; DTI releases SRP list

DTI officials inspect a store selling school supplies in Marikina City. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Prices of school supplies have increased, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Wednesday, as it published a list of suggested retail prices for back-to-school items.

The DTI published the new "Gabay sa Pamimili ng School Supplies" on July 25 ahead of the opening of classes.

DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said prices of many school supplies have increased by a peso and up to P11 due to higher costs of raw materials.

Parents should consider buying supplies sold as a bundle to save money, Castelo said. They are also encouraged to reuse old school supplies, she added.

“Yung pwede pa gamitin from previous years like plastic envelope, brown envelope na hindi masyado nagamit o nasira, pwede pa yun gamitin,” said Castelo.

DTI officials inspected several establishments in Marikina Wednesday morning to ensure compliance with existing laws, especially the suggested retail prices for school supplies.