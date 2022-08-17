Back-to-school safety tips for students, parents

Volunteer parents and teachers clean up classrooms inside Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on Aug. 2, 2022. The Department of Education officially commenced its nationwide Brigada Eskwela, where volunteers clean, repaint and do necessary repairs in public schools, in preparation for the reopening of in-person classes on Aug. 22. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — As schools reopen next week, a pediatric infectious disease specialist on Wednesday urged parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Latest government figures reveal that some 14.2 million children and adolescents have so far received the jab.

Of the figure, over 9.8 million are adolescents ages 12 to 17, while more than 4.4 million are children ages 5 to 11, data from the Department of Health showed.

"Kaya natin binibigyan ito ng halaga kasi once bakunado na ang tao 'di na kailangan mag-isip pa kung nandoon ang proteksyon o wala," Dr. Anna Ong-Lim told TeleRadyo.

Here are also some essential safety tips that parents should teach their children before heading back to school.

Wear well-fitting masks

Face mask will be worn in school at all times.

"Dapat lapat talaga dun sa shape ng mukha para kung humihinga walang sumisingaw na hangin," Lim said.

Handwashing

Students are encouraged to wash their hands or use alcohol or hand sanitizer frequently.

"I prefer to use alcohol na lang because minsan ang hand sanitizer hindi sapat 'yung nilalagay na percentage ng alcohol," Lim said.

Proper ventilation

Improving ventilation in schools also lowers the risk of transmission.

"Puwede i-double check [ng mga eskuwelahan] kung maganda ang ventilation ng mga classrooms natin," Lim said.

To improve airflow and assess ventilation quality, schools can use fans and carbon dioxide monitors, she added.

The new school year is set to start on Aug. 22, with academic institutions allowed to implement distance or blended learning until Oct. 31.

Starting Nov. 2, all schools will be required to shift to in-person classes.

As of Wednesday, some 21.8 million learners have enrolled in elementary and secondary schools, according to data from the Department of Education.