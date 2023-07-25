DAR chief promotes rabbit meat production, consumption to farmers

MANILA — The consumption of rabbit meat is being promoted among agrarian reform beneficiaries as it could be a cheaper source of protein for Filipinos, Secretary Conrado Estrella on Tuesday.

“Kapag nag-alaga tayo ng rabbit, ang liit na lugar lang ang kailangan at maliit lang ang kapital at walang sakit. Kapag nag-alaga ka ng manok, mabilis nga dumami pero kapag dinaanan sila ng peste, patay silang lahat,” the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) chief said during the Post-SONA 2023 forum.

“‘Yang mga bagay na yan ay iniintroduce natin sa ating agrarian reform beneficiaries… Unti-unti nating binubuksan ang kanilang mga mata sa mga puwedeng kainin na dati ay hindi naman natin binibigyan ng pansin,” he said.

Rabbit meat is safe for human consumption, Agriculture Undersecretary Mercedita Sombilla said in an interview.

“Rabbit is very safe. Ang taste daw niya is like chicken. Nakita niyo naman grass ang kinakain so it’s really safe, it’s nutritious and it multiplies very fast,” she said.

“In terms of its nutritious content, in terms of it being safe for food, I think it’s just like chicken,” she said.

“Ang problema nga lang natin hindi tayo sanay so there really needs to be a consumption habit change for us to accept na regular meal natin ang rabbit,” she said.

While the Department of Agriculture has yet to release a suggested retail price for rabbit meat, Sombilla said that she expects hare meat to be cheaper than the more popular beef, pork and poultry cuts.

“Considering na mas madami siya kung magproduce tapos hindi siya tatamaan ng ano at ang kinakain niya ay mga weeds, mga grass, hindi mga feeds… siguro mas mura siya,” she said.

The DA is promoting rabbit production to Filipino farmers but “forcing consumers to have it” is not an option, Sombilla said.

“‘Yan ang hindi magagawa kasi behavior change siya,” she added.

