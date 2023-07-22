P2 million worth of smuggled meat seized in Pasay: DA

DA's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Inspectorate and Enforcement handout



MANILA — Around P2 million worth of suspected smuggled frozen meat products were seized by the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Pasay, as the government cracks down on agricultural smuggling.

The DA's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Inspectorate and Enforcement said they were able to catch 1,034 kilos of the meat products on Friday with the help of various agencies, including the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).

These were supposedly from China, the DA said in a release.

During the raid, they were able to confiscate 700 kilos of what they described as illicit meat near Cartimar and a minimart in Pasay City where they found frozen Peking duck, black chicken, dove, among other meat.

Authorities were also able raid a restaurant in Mabolo Street in Pasay, and seized 334 kilos of frozen Peking duck, rabbit, dove, yellow chicken, suckling pig, and "other undocumented meat."

"NMIS reports that while the restaurant has a current business authorization, there is no legal documentation pertaining to the imported meat," the statement from the agriculture department read.

The meat inspection office said these products were still prohibited for importation due to potential dangers to health and the possibility of carrying viruses such as the avian flu.

All the seized products will be brought to a condemnation facility for destruction.

