PAL adds more flights to Taiwan from Manila, Cebu

MANILA -- Philippine Airlines on Monday said it is launching more flights to Taiwan through a codeshare partnership with China Airlines.

A codeshare partnership is an agreement where airlines agree to sell seats on each other's flights.

Under the new agreement, PAL will operate PR 3300/CI 712, which leaves Manila at 10 a.m. and arrives in Kaohsiung at 11:55 a.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. PR 3301/CI 711, meanwhile, departs Kaohsiung at 7:15 a.m. and arrives in Manila at 9 a.m.

All trips are operated by China Airlines using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

PAL will also offer flights from Cebu to Taipei and vice versa: PR 3302/CI 706 leaves Cebu at 12:05 p.m. and arrives in Taipei at 3 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, while PR 3303/CI 705 leaves Taipei at 8:10 a.m. and arrives at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport at 11:05 a.m.

The trips will be operated by China Airlines using the Airbus A321neo.

In a statement, PAL Vice President for Sales Bud Britanico said they hope to capitalize on the growing demand for travel stimulated by the continuing visa-free arrangement for Filipino travel to Taiwan.

Taiwan remains visa-free for Filipinos.

