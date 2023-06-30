People walk on the street in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on May 31, 2023. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO/file

MANILA - Taiwan on Friday announced it has extended its trial visa-free entry for Filipinos.

In a statement, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that after a meeting of the state-island's government agencies, they agreed to the extension of visa-free entry, which also covers citizens from Thailand and Brunei.

The extension will be effective from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024.

"The Project for Simplifying Visa Regulations for High-end Group Tourists from Southeast Asian Countries will continue for a further year through December 31, 2024," it said.

"Any announcements on the TAC scheme will be made on the related website."

Since lifting all entry restrictions last October and granting Filipino tourists visa-free access, the number of arrivals to Taiwan grew and reached 29,831 in 2022, up by more than 200 percent from 9,183 visitors in 2021.

Taiwan is targeting to attract at least 200,000 Filipino tourists to Taiwan as well as 200,000 Taiwanese tourists to the Philippines.