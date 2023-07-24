New Bulacan airport may be partially operational by end of Marcos term: Bautista

Exterior design studies for SMC's proposed New Manila International Airport project in Bulakan, Bulacan. San Miguel Corp/Handout

MANILA — The New Manila International Airport in Bulacan may be partly operational by the end of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a Cabinet official said on Monday.

The airport, being developed by San Miguel Corp, is currently undergoing land development which is about 70 to 75 percent complete, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista told ANC.

"The Bulacan airport is ongoing land development... We're expecting it would be completed by the end of this year or first quarter of next year and after, that the group of Mr. Ramon Ang can start construction of runways and the passenger terminal buildings," Bautista said.

"I had a meeting with Mr. Ramon Ang, he said all the plans are on track, financing is available, their technical people are working on it... We are very optimistic that the Bulacan airport may be even partly before the end of the term of President Marcos," he added.

The new airport is expected to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

SMC earlier said the terminal would have 4 runways that could be expanded by up to 6. Once completed, it is expected to cater to 100 million passengers annually.

— With reports from Jessica Fenol and Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News