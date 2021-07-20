ARTA eyes boosting data-sharing among government agencies

People fill out forms as they apply for police clearance for use as additional identification cards at the Manila Police District (MPD) on January 14, 2020. Once cleared, they can then apply for jobs that require two or more government issued identification cards or in this case, documents. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— The Anti-Red Tape Authority said Tuesday it would collaborate with key agencies and the Philippine Statistics Authority to boost data-sharing practices in government.

In a statement, ARTA said Director General Jeremiah Belgica met with the PSA to further streamline sharing of data on birth, death and marriage with relevant government agencies through online platforms.

"Isa po sa cornerstone ng streamlining initiative ng kahit anong pamahalaan na nagpapabilis ng kanilang pagproseso ay ang pagbibigay ng datos sa pamahalaan sa pagproseso ng kanilang mga dokumento at pagbibigay ng datos sa kanilang karatig na ahensya," he said.

(A cornerstone in the streamlining initiative to make processes faster is the transfer of documents to affiliate agencies.)

The PSA has an existing data matching scheme where concerned agencies can check records, according to the PSA Civil Register Maintenance and Development Division (CRMDD), the statement said.

To further boost data-sharing, ARTA will form a working group with the PSA, the National Privacy Commission and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Belgica said.

Belgica also recommended the sharing of data collected through the National ID System to relevant agencies to protect citizens.

"Having a single repository of these confidential info or personal info about you will hasten e-security," he added.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) earlier said over 37 million have registered for the national ID as of July 2. The goal is to achieve 50 to 70 million registrations by the end of the year, the agency said.

