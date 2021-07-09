37.2 million Filipinos register for national ID as of July 2: NEDA

MANILA - The government is on track to meet its target for the National ID registration as 37.2 million Filipinos have already signed up as of July 2, the National Economic and Development Authority said Friday.

The goal is to achieve 50 to 70 million registrations by the end of the year, NEDA said in a statement.

Out of the total registrations, 16.2 million have completed step 2 or the biometrics capture, while 343,742 have already received their national ID cards, it said.



“The COVID-19 crisis underscores the need to provide unhampered access to banking and social services for all Filipinos, especially the poor. This is why the President gave the directive to accelerate the implementation of the Philippine Identification System or PhilSys to provide all Filipinos a unique and digitalized ID,” said Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua.

“This will help the government efficiently identify beneficiaries for social protection programs and spark the widespread use of electronic payments to accelerate the digital economy,” he added.



Chua earlier said the national ID could hasten the distribution of social aid in times of disasters and expand access to financial services.

Registration for the national ID was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as some technical difficulty on its website but it has since gained momentum with the support of the national government and LGUs.

RELATED VIDEO: