Bangko Sentral warns public anew vs 'brilliant uncirculated P20 coin'

The P20 legal tender issued by the BSP in December 2019. Handout

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Friday said it has not issued Brilliant Uncirculated P20 coins which are currently being sold online.



What it has released since December 2019 are P20 New Generation Currency (NGC) coins which are legal tender and can be used for financial transactions, the BSP said in an advisory.

The said currency is legal tender and can be used to pay for purchases, the central bank said.

"The BSP reminds the public to beware of online sellers advertising Brilliant Uncirculated 20-Piso coins for sale," it said.

BSP PUBLIC ADVISORY



The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) advises the public that it has not issued Brilliant Uncirculated 20-Piso coins. The BSP reminds the public to beware of online sellers advertising Brilliant Uncirculated 20-Piso coins for sale. pic.twitter.com/gDGrewDlpn — Bangko Sentral (@BangkoSentral) July 16, 2021

A similar advisory was also released in October 2020.

The BSP earlier said the P20 is the most used denomination for payments in the country. The P20 coin would replace the banknote, it said.

RELATED VIDEO: