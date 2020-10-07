Beware of ‘brilliant uncirculated’ P20 coins sold online: BSP warns public

The P20 legal tender issued by the BSP in December 2019. Handout

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Wednesday warned the public against online sellers advertising Brilliant Uncirculated P20 coins for sale.

"The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) advises the public that it has not issued Brilliant Uncirculated 20-Piso coins," the BSP said in an advisory.

The BSP said it has released the new P20 New Generation Currency (NGC) circulation coins to the public last December 2019 which is a legal tender and can be used to purchase goods at face value.

A quick search on a popular social media platform showed a "20 Piso 2019 New Generation Currency (Brilliant Uncirculated)" coin selling for P100 per piece.

As of end August, 2.09 million pieces of the P20 NGC amounting to P41.85 million are in circulation, the central bank said.

The P20 coin is also the most used denomination for payments in the country, the BSP said. The P20 coin released in 2019 would replace the banknote form of the currency, it said.