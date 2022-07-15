Proposed tax on single-use plastics seen as 'indirect' tax on poor: group

MANILA - Imposing taxes on single-use plastics is seen as "indirectly taxing the poor" since it could increase the costs of products sold in sachets, which are usually purchased by those in the lower economic class, a group said Friday.

Plastics are mainly used for packaging of products such as shampoo, instant noodles, and food items in sachets, Philippine Plastics Industry Association Inc. president Aaron Lao said.

Goods in sachets packaging usually offer single-serve quantities, which are also cheaper than full-sized packs.

"Prices of bread will increase because of packaging, sachets will also be affected. It's an indirect taxing of the poor," Lao said.

Prices of basic goods may also spike further if the proposal to impose taxes on single-use plastics pushes through, Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association president Steven Cua said.

It could increase operating costs and lead to price increases amid the already elevated inflation that's burdening Filipinos.

He warned added costs would eventually be passed on to consumers.

"Pasan din ng tao 'yan (the people will shoulder that)," Cua said.

Even environmentalists are not too eager to back the measure.

There should be more stringent laws to limit the production of plastics, said Ecowaste Coalition campaigner Coleen Salamat.

She urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to veto the Extended Producer Responsibility Act, which would lapse into law by the end of the month.

The bill seeks to make manufacturing firms responsible for collecting and recycling plastic waste that they produce. She said there must also be added sanctions on manufacturers who fail to comply.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno has been pushing for the proposed tax on single-use plastisc, not only to fight climate change but to generate more funds.

RELATED VIDEO: