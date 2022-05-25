MANILA - The Department of Finance (DOF) is proposing to raise new taxes, defer personal income tax reductions, and expand Value-Added Tax (VAT) coverage among a slew of measures, to help pay the country’s ballooning debt.

In its "Proposed fiscal consolidation and resource mobilization plan", the DOF said the new measures aim to generate an average of at least P349.3 billion in new revenues from 2023 to 2027.

The Philippines’ sovereign debt hit a record P12.68 trillion in March, with the debt-to-GDP ratio rising to 63.5 percent. This is higher than the internationally prescribed best practice of 60 percent, the DOF noted.

The new measures--which include a carbon tax, taxes on motorcycles, single-use plastics, and cryptocurrencies--aim to to reverse in a span of 10 years the additional P3.2 trillion debt incurred by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOF said.

“Pursuing the fiscal consolidation and resource mobilization program as proposed will help us continue to spend on socioeconomic programs, maintain our credit ratings, and grow out of our debt,” said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III in a statement.

He added that without these measures, the government may need to cut spending on socioeconomic programs or to finance debts by borrowing more.

Dominguez warned this could lead to “cascading effects on interest payments that could also ultimately force budget cuts and stifle economic growth.”

More details to follow.

