MANILA - The Philippines has recorded a total of P12.68 trillion in outstanding debt as of the end of March 2022, the Bureau of Treasury said Thursday.

The total is higher than the P12.09 trillion recorded in February.

Out of the total, 30.1 percent was sourced externally while 69.9 percent were from domestic borrowings, the BTr said in a statement.

Domestic debt reached P98.87 trillion, higher by 5.4 percent compared to February.

External debt, meanwhile, was at P3.81 trillion for the month, or 3.6 percent higher compared to the previous month, the agency said.

The country has been borrowing heavily in the last few years due to its COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, and the administration's infrastructure program launched prior to the pandemic.

Recent borrowings brought debt-to-GDP ratio to 60.5 percent in 2021 from 39.6 percent before the COVID-19 pandemic. But economic managers have argued that the current debt level remains manageable.

