MANILA - The next administration has ample time to appoint the next head of the Department of Budget and Management, the agency's officer-in-charge said Wednesday.

Leading presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos has yet to name his team of economic managers and Budget Secretary.

The DBM, meanwhile said it has already finalized suggestions on the legislative agenda that the next administration may want to pursue, DBM OIC Secretary Tina Canda said.

Canda added that she doesn't think that Marcos Jr is running late on announcing his choice for Budget chief.

"If the appointee has some inkling of how government works, then I don’t think it’s going to be a problem; 1 to 3 meetings would be the maximum and they'll be aware of it," Canda told ANC's Headstart when asked if the incoming administration was running late in appointing a secretary.

She said the only problem would be if the appointee was from the private sector and was unfamiliar with government procedures and finances.

Canda, a career civil servant who first joined government under Ferdinand Marcos Sr., said it was "necessary for the incoming administration to have no surprises."

"They should be aware of everything that is happening whether it is good or bad," she said.

Canda earlier said the incoming administration would have to work within a "tight" budget of around P5.268 trillion in 2023.

The funds are considered tight as there are items that are "mandatory in nature" such as interest payments, index pensions, separation benefits, and the 4th tranche of the Salary Standardization law, according to Canda.

"If the parameters remain the same until June 30 then the fiscal management would say na hanggang dito lang. If things change, for instance if interest payments would go lower…that would provide leeway to the incoming economic team," she said.

"Nothing is preventing the next administration from tweaking the budget. if their priority would be some other items in the expenditure, halimbawa (for example) with DepEd (the Department of Education), they can do that."