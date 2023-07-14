Aboitiz InfraCapital touts sustainability in Batangas ecozone

MANILA - LIMA Estate in Batangas was awarded with a 5-star BERDE District Certification, the highest rating for building environmental compliance from the Philippine Green Building Council.

The 800-hectare Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)-registered ecozone in the towns of Lipa and Malvar in Batangas is the flagship project of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

The company said LIMA Estate focused on sustainability which is reflected in the management of its water resources, the use of renewable energy sources, and usage of electric vehicles.

It employs smart water network solutions. The economic zone also uses a mix of geothermal, hydroelectric, and solar power in generating 21 percent of its power supply.

Aside from e-vehicles, active transport is also encouraged in the industrial zone with bike lanes installed within the area.

The Aboitiz Group has allocated P78 billion this year for capital expenditures as it focuses on renewable energy and new businesses.