MANILA (UPDATE) - Billionaire Andrew Tan's liquor company Emperador Inc on Thursday listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange, making it the first Philippine Stock Exchange-listed firm to conduct secondary listing on SGX.

Emperador's secondary listing on SGX will attract investors who don't trade at the PSE.

Starting July 14, EMI will trade in 2 exchanges. It will trade using the same symbol EMI.

"The Secondary Listing of Emperador on the SGX is a key milestone in the development of Emperador as a leading international brandy and whisky company, reflecting its global reach and the strength of its world-class portfolio of brands," the company said in a disclosure to the PSE.

"The listing will expand opportunities for participation by investors in Singapore and beyond as Emperador continues to invest in its ambitious international expansion," it added.

The secondary listing, also known as cross listing or dual listing came 11 years after it debut on the local bourse.

LOOK: a good day to list-not even Wall Street’s overnight whipsaw session dampening today’s celebratory mood as Emperador (EMI) begins trading at SGX; Filipino pride at the region’s financial hub

Emperador, the Philippines’ largest liquor company and the world’s largest brandy producer, has access to over 100 countries across 6 continents.