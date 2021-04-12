Emperador says brands retain 'market dominance' in several countries

The Jura Distillery in Scotland. Handout

MANILA - Philippines' Emperador said Monday it has sustained "market dominance" in several countries with its brandy sales expands in North America and the UK, while its scotch whisky business also grew in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Despite the pandemic, Emperador's brandy business posted "remarkable growth" in various countries in 2020, contributing "significantly" to the international business segment, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The brandy business grew 376 percent in the UK, 44 percent in Mexico, 74 percent in Canada and 24 percent in the United States, Emperador said.

Its brandy Tres Cepas, under its Spain subsidiary, expanded market share in Guinea and Cameroon, it said.

Scotch whisky Whyte and Mackay UK, also a subsidiary of Emperador, is now the second-largest selling blended scotch brand in the entire UK, Emperador said. In China, it grew around 200 percent, it added.

Single malt brand Jura is currently the fastest growing single malt brand in Sweden and The Netherlands, the company said.

“We remain optimistic that we can sustain the momentum of our international business this year as we expect continuing increase in the production and distribution volume of our brandy and whisky products all across Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa this year," Emperador International CEO Glenn Manlapaz said.

"Emperador is the only Filipino consumer brand company today that is not only present across the different continents of the world, but also dominates most of the brandy and whisky markets in several countries where the products are sold, he added.

The company reported an 18-percent earnings growth to a total of P8 billion in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, sustained by its global footprint.

In the Philippines, liquor bans were imposed last year during lockdowns for several periods in select localities nationwide.

