MANILA— Emperador Inc on Thursday said it has submitted documents for its secondary listing at the Singapore Exchange.

The application is subject to the review and approval of the SGX, Emperador said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Emperador submitted on Sept. 15 "the necessary application documents for its planned Secondary Listing on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange (SGX)," the statement said.

"This is a significant momentous event for Emperador. Singapore, one of the world's major financial hubs, will provide a broader audience and greater access to international investors," CEO Winston Co said.

The listing will also "showcase" Emperador as a global spirits company, Co added.

Emperador Inc, a global manufacturer, bottler and distributor of brandy, scotch, whisky and other alcoholic beverages, is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

