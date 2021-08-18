Emperador and Fundador brandy aged in sherry casks in Spain. Handout

MANILA - Emperador Inc on Wednesday said its board approved the move to pursue a secondary listing on the main board of the Singapore Stock Exchange.

"The Company’s Board of Directors has granted authority to the Company’s Management to deliver all the necessary requirements for a Secondary Listing on the SGX as soon as practicable," Emperador said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Emperador said it would maintain its primary listing in the Philippine Stock Exchange. Stock is anticipated to trade in both exchanges concurrently, it added.

"We believe that SGX, one of the most developed exchanges in Asia, is the appropriate secondary exchange to raise the international profile of Emperador," chairman and founder Andrew Tan said.

Emperador, which has a footprint in over 100 countries, eyes increased brand awareness, stock's visibility and international investor participation due to the secondary listing, its president Winston Co said.

The company is a global manufacturer, bottler and distributor of brandy, scotch, whisky and other alcoholic beverages.

